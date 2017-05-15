West Hawaii source of almost 70% of p...

West Hawaii source of almost 70% of property tax revenue

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: West Hawaii Today

West Hawaii's three council districts, home to a third of the island's approximately 198,000 people, continues to be the county government's cash cow, accounting for almost 70 percent of property tax revenues under rate hikes planned by Mayor Harry Kim. That's according to a West Hawaii Today analysis applying Kim's proposed tax rates to certified property values released late last month by the county Department of Finance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation.. Mon drod113 3
I'm going to do some more research May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News 'Hawaii Five-O' could see revival as CBS consid... (Oct '09) May 9 Joe Balls 148
Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14) May 8 tongangodz 23
Yess May 4 Yess 1
Hawaii is a rip off!!! (Feb '10) Apr 27 Noble SQLHG007 14
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,322 • Total comments across all topics: 281,063,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC