West Hawaii source of almost 70% of property tax revenue
West Hawaii's three council districts, home to a third of the island's approximately 198,000 people, continues to be the county government's cash cow, accounting for almost 70 percent of property tax revenues under rate hikes planned by Mayor Harry Kim. That's according to a West Hawaii Today analysis applying Kim's proposed tax rates to certified property values released late last month by the county Department of Finance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation..
|Mon
|drod113
|3
|I'm going to do some more research
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|'Hawaii Five-O' could see revival as CBS consid... (Oct '09)
|May 9
|Joe Balls
|148
|Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14)
|May 8
|tongangodz
|23
|Yess
|May 4
|Yess
|1
|Hawaii is a rip off!!! (Feb '10)
|Apr 27
|Noble SQLHG007
|14
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC