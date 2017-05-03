Waimea residents 'wade in' on reality of climate change
Children and adults share their concerns about climate change and its potential effects on Hawaii Island at the Wading in Waimea sign waving event Saturday morning in the center of town. LANDRY FULLER/SPECIAL TO WEST HAWAII TODAY Waimea resident, Harry Betancourt, and other North Hawaii Action Network members wave signs in Waimea Saturday morning as part of the group's ongoing effort to address current issues.
