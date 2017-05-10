Volcano Watch: Geologist remembers Mount St. Helens eruption 37 years ago
Editor's note: This week's Volcano Watch was written by USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist Don Swanson, who worked on Mount St. Helens before and after the 1980 eruption. The morning of May 18, 1980, was warm and sunny in southwestern Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm going to do some more research
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|'Hawaii Five-O' could see revival as CBS consid... (Oct '09)
|May 9
|Joe Balls
|148
|Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14)
|May 8
|tongangodz
|23
|Yess
|May 4
|Yess
|1
|Hawaii is a rip off!!! (Feb '10)
|Apr 27
|Noble SQLHG007
|14
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Apr 24
|Waikiki murders
|12
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC