Tropical Gardening Helpline: Learn from expert on upland forests
Malia asks: My family has some land mauka of Kona at about 3,000 feet elevation. It has been grazed for many years but since the cattle are gone, I would like to plant some trees and reforest the land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation..
|Mon
|drod113
|3
|I'm going to do some more research
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|'Hawaii Five-O' could see revival as CBS consid... (Oct '09)
|May 9
|Joe Balls
|148
|Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14)
|May 8
|tongangodz
|23
|Yess
|May 4
|Yess
|1
|Hawaii is a rip off!!! (Feb '10)
|Apr 27
|Noble SQLHG007
|14
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC