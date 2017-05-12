Thirty Meter Telescope foe wants free access to transcripts
Protesters block vehicles from getting to the Thirty Meter Telescope groundbreaking ceremony site at Mauna Kea, Hawaii. Some opponents of a giant telescope planned for the Hawaii mountain say they are at a disadvantage because they can't afford to pay for thousands of pages of transcripts from hearings to determine whether the project should be granted a construction permit.
