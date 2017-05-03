The Latest: Mayors ask for extended session to fund rail
Mayors of all four Hawaii counties are asking Gov. David Ige to extend the legislative session to find funding for rail. Lawmakers in the House and Senate did not agree on a financial plan for the troubled rail transit project in time to pass a bill before the session ends Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii is a rip off!!! (Feb '10)
|Apr 27
|Noble SQLHG007
|14
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Apr 24
|Waikiki murders
|12
|Hawaiians to Attorney General Sessions: We're n...
|Apr 23
|davy
|14
|Jeff Session brushes off Hawaii as 'island in t...
|Apr 21
|Newt G s Next Wife
|32
|watch me naked on skype (Dec '14)
|Apr 15
|Lilthing888
|4
|Dog the bounty hunter
|Apr 13
|Michelle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC