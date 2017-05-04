Pot-pourri: Hawaiian Ethos puts down ...

Pot-pourri: Hawaiian Ethos puts down medical marijuana roots in Waimea

Friday May 5 Read more: North Hawaii News

Although Waimea is home to dozens of farms large and small, none can grow the same green plant as a newcomer in Lalamilo will sometime soon. Hawaiian Ethos - one of the two medical marijuana-licensed entities permitted on Hawaii Island - hopes to have its cultivation site up and running later this year.

