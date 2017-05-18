Okinawa delegation seeks closure for POWs held on Hawaii

Following the bloodiest World War II battle of the Pacific at Okinawa, the United States brought some 3,000 prisoners of war to Hawaii, where they were held in detention camps between July 1945 and December 1946. Early next month those POW days will be formally remembered when a delegation from Okinawa, led by a pair of elderly camp survivors, returns to Hawaii to retrace their steps.

