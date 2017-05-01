North Hawaii Innovator's Fair returns
From 9 a.m.-1 p.m. this Saturday, the third annual event will be held at Kanu o ka Aina. Open to parents and students from Waimea Elementary, Paauilo Elementary and Intermediate, Honokaa Elementary, Intermediate and High Schools, Kohala Elementary and Kanu, workshops will cover robotics, rocket building, ﬂying a drone, school gardens, navigation, energy, coding and origami.
