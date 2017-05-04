New leadership in House as legislative session ends
The Hawaii Legislature concluded with a sudden change in leadership in the state House of Representatives, ending a session marked by a failure to pass a major bill to fund Honolulu's troubled rail transit project and the death of many other significant proposals. Hawaii Rep. Scott Saiki was elected speaker Thursday after Rep. Joseph Souki stepped down as part of a dramatic close to the 2017 legislative session.
