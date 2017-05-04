Miconia wins: Experts concede Hawaii ...

Miconia wins: Experts concede Hawaii Island has lost the war against invasive plant

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: West Hawaii Today

So says a 2017 legislative report by the Hawaii Invasive Species Council as it discusses what's been called the worst invasive weed in the state: miconia. Early efforts to contain the tall South American plant with giant purple-and-green leaves paved the way for the establishment of the state's current invasive species management models.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yess 18 hr Yess 1
Hawaii is a rip off!!! (Feb '10) Apr 27 Noble SQLHG007 14
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban Apr 24 Waikiki murders 12
News Hawaiians to Attorney General Sessions: We're n... Apr 23 davy 14
News Jeff Session brushes off Hawaii as 'island in t... Apr 21 Newt G s Next Wife 32
watch me naked on skype (Dec '14) Apr 15 Lilthing888 4
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,255 • Total comments across all topics: 280,780,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC