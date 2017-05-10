Life in Pursuit: Pursuing dreams and making life happen
Chasing dreams and seeking a greater purpose is what drives brothers Chase and Carl Kauhane of Waimea, and drummer Chris Ward, as they write and produce music with their unique alternative sound. The Kauhane brothers grew up playing music together and turned their favorite past time in to a career in 2010 with their musical group, Life In Pursuit.
