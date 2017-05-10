Legislature OK's numerous changes to marijuana dispensary law
The term "medical marijuana" could soon be scrubbed clean from state law and replaced instead with the phrase "medical cannabis." Lawmakers passed a bill this year that requires the state to make the change in state statutes, Hawaii Administrative Rules and in all state Department of Health documents, websites and medical marijuana program materials.
