Lava delta at Kilauea Volcano's Kamokuna ocean entry continues to grow
On Tuesday, activity was concentrated near the southeastern tip of the delta, creating a thick steam plume that afforded only occasional glimpses of lava entering the ocean. Small littoral bursts were common as molten lava interacted with the cool seawater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm going to do some more research
|Thu
|snarky anarchy
|2
|Hawaii is a rip off!!! (Feb '10)
|Thu
|Dr Guru
|15
|Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation.. (Dec '16)
|Thu
|Dr Guru
|5
|'Hawaii Five-O' could see revival as CBS consid... (Oct '09)
|May 9
|Joe Balls
|148
|Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14)
|May 8
|tongangodz
|23
|Yess
|May 4
|Yess
|1
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC