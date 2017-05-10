Language Matters with Bob Holman
There are more than 6,000 languages in the world. We lose one every two weeks; hundreds will be lost within the next generation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KQED.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm going to do some more research
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|'Hawaii Five-O' could see revival as CBS consid... (Oct '09)
|May 9
|Joe Balls
|148
|Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14)
|May 8
|tongangodz
|23
|Yess
|May 4
|Yess
|1
|Hawaii is a rip off!!! (Feb '10)
|Apr 27
|Noble SQLHG007
|14
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Apr 24
|Waikiki murders
|12
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC