Keauhou dominates Hawaiian music awards show with 9 trophies
Keauhou won nine prizes Saturday night at the 40th annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards, considered the most prestigious music awards in Hawaii, Hawaii News Now reported. Members of the band - Jonah Solatorio, and brothers Zachary Lum and Nicholas Lum - won in the album, song and Hawaiian Music Album of the Year category.
