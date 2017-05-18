Keauhou dominates Hawaiian music awar...

Keauhou dominates Hawaiian music awards show with 9 trophies

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

Keauhou won nine prizes Saturday night at the 40th annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards, considered the most prestigious music awards in Hawaii, Hawaii News Now reported. Members of the band - Jonah Solatorio, and brothers Zachary Lum and Nicholas Lum - won in the album, song and Hawaiian Music Album of the Year category.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation.. May 15 drod113 3
I'm going to do some more research May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News 'Hawaii Five-O' could see revival as CBS consid... (Oct '09) May 9 Joe Balls 148
Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14) May 8 tongangodz 23
Yess May 4 Yess 1
Hawaii is a rip off!!! (Feb '10) Apr 27 Noble SQLHG007 14
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,510 • Total comments across all topics: 281,196,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC