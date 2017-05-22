It's electric: Helco Tou rate plan, s...

It's electric: Helco Tou rate plan, special medical needs program...

Friday May 19 Read more: West Hawaii Today

Most Hawaii residents cringe when they see their electric bill each month, but two options may save them between $20 and $100 or more during the same time period. Hawaii Electric Light Company launched two special-use rate programs recently: the Time-of-Use rate plan and Special Medical Needs program.



