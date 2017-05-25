Homeless in North Hawaii: Rubber slippers next to golden slippers
Reynard Mossman, a man who lives on the streets in Waimea, suffers from diabetes, making it difficult for him to walk. The luggage pack with wheels he acquired recently makes it easier for him to transport all of his earthly goods from place to place.
