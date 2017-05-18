Hawaii's Latino community identifies, mourns 2 of the victims of Queen Kaahumanu Highway crash
Hawaii's Latino community is mourning the loss of two men after they succumbed to injuries they suffered in a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning. "The Big Island Latino community is in shock," said Angela Dean with Comunidad Latina De Hawaii.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation..
|May 15
|drod113
|3
|I'm going to do some more research
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|'Hawaii Five-O' could see revival as CBS consid... (Oct '09)
|May 9
|Joe Balls
|148
|Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14)
|May 8
|tongangodz
|23
|Yess
|May 4
|Yess
|1
|Hawaii is a rip off!!! (Feb '10)
|Apr 27
|Noble SQLHG007
|14
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC