Hawaiians Claim Ownership of Iconic Resort Property
Owners of the iconic Coco Palms resort on Kauai are working to remove residents who they said have been living on the property illegally. A $3.5 million partial demolition of the resort is under way as part of a $175 million renovation that is expected to start this spring, The Garden Island reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii is a rip off!!! (Feb '10)
|Apr 27
|Noble SQLHG007
|14
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Apr 24
|Waikiki murders
|12
|Hawaiians to Attorney General Sessions: We're n...
|Apr 23
|davy
|14
|Jeff Session brushes off Hawaii as 'island in t...
|Apr 21
|Newt G s Next Wife
|32
|watch me naked on skype (Dec '14)
|Apr 15
|Lilthing888
|4
|Dog the bounty hunter
|Apr 13
|Michelle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC