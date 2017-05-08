Hawaii investigates graffiti on rever...

Hawaii investigates graffiti on revered mountain

Read more: The Standard

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding out who painted graffiti on rocks within a protected area on one of Hawaii's most revered mountains. The vandalized rocks were found at about the 10,000-foot level of 14,000-foot-high Mauna Kea on April 28, said Jason Redulla, deputy enforcement chief of the state Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement.

