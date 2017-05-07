Graffiti discovered painted on Mauna Kea
A criminal investigation is underway after graffiti was found painted on rocks within the Mauna Kea Ice Age Natural Area Reserve last month. Department of Land and Natural Resources officials discovered the graffiti mid-morning April 28 along with graffiti painted on various property managed by the UH Office of Mauna Kea Management.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm going to do some more research
|Wed
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|'Hawaii Five-O' could see revival as CBS consid... (Oct '09)
|Tue
|Joe Balls
|148
|Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14)
|May 8
|tongangodz
|23
|Yess
|May 4
|Yess
|1
|Hawaii is a rip off!!! (Feb '10)
|Apr 27
|Noble SQLHG007
|14
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Apr 24
|Waikiki murders
|12
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC