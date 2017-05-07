Graffiti discovered painted on Mauna Kea

Sunday May 7

A criminal investigation is underway after graffiti was found painted on rocks within the Mauna Kea Ice Age Natural Area Reserve last month. Department of Land and Natural Resources officials discovered the graffiti mid-morning April 28 along with graffiti painted on various property managed by the UH Office of Mauna Kea Management.

