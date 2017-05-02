Frozen ahi sold on Oahu tests positive for hepatitis A

Sarah Park, state epidemiologist, said that because it generally takes two weeks for those infected to develop symptoms of hepatitis A, vaccination or immune globulin can still offer protection against the disease for those who may have eaten the fish. Imported frozen raw tuna or ahi cubes distributed by Tropic Fish Hawaii LLC is being recalled after it tested positive for hepatitis A, the state Department of Health said today.

