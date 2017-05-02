Frozen ahi sold on Oahu tests positiv...

Frozen ahi sold on Oahu tests positive for hepatitis A

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Sarah Park, state epidemiologist, said that because it generally takes two weeks for those infected to develop symptoms of hepatitis A, vaccination or immune globulin can still offer protection against the disease for those who may have eaten the fish. Imported frozen raw tuna or ahi cubes distributed by Tropic Fish Hawaii LLC is being recalled after it tested positive for hepatitis A, the state Department of Health said today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yess 18 hr Yess 1
Hawaii is a rip off!!! (Feb '10) Apr 27 Noble SQLHG007 14
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban Apr 24 Waikiki murders 12
News Hawaiians to Attorney General Sessions: We're n... Apr 23 davy 14
News Jeff Session brushes off Hawaii as 'island in t... Apr 21 Newt G s Next Wife 32
watch me naked on skype (Dec '14) Apr 15 Lilthing888 4
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,255 • Total comments across all topics: 280,780,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC