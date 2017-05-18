Farmer Lesley Hill opened Hawaii to new crops
In the early 1970s, with a baby on her hip and a feminist sensibility, Lesley Hill walked into a Young Farmers of America convention on Molokai where she surprised the room full of men who were past 50 - hardly young. "I was haole, young, and I had a baby," she recalled with a laugh during a 2011 video interview with She Grows Food, a website featuring Hawaii women farmers.
