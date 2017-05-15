Dozens receive degrees at Hawaii Community College - Palamanui graduation
Students of Hawaii Community College -- Palamanui and their families celebrated their achievements on Saturday when more than five dozen students received associate degrees. Many other students at the ceremony received degrees granted by other institutions such as the University of Hawaii at Manoa and the University of Hawaii - West Oahu.
