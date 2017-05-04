Don't buy slave-caught fish
When I see commercial fishing operations offshore the Hamakua Coast near my home, I am reminded of the overwhelming problem of fishing boat slavery where normally 75 percent of crew members are professional Southeast Asian fishermen held under horrendous conditions of bondage as originally exposed by an Associated Press investigation. They may be working 20 to 22 hours per day at 70 cents per hour without benefit of any humanitarian consideration including decent sanitation, open sores from bedbug bites, chronic food shortages, untreated injuries from dangerous working conditions, and continual toil for uninterrupted years at sea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yess
|Thu
|Yess
|1
|Hawaii is a rip off!!! (Feb '10)
|Apr 27
|Noble SQLHG007
|14
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Apr 24
|Waikiki murders
|12
|Hawaiians to Attorney General Sessions: We're n...
|Apr 23
|davy
|14
|Jeff Session brushes off Hawaii as 'island in t...
|Apr 21
|Newt G s Next Wife
|32
|watch me naked on skype (Dec '14)
|Apr 15
|Lilthing888
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC