Don't buy slave-caught fish

When I see commercial fishing operations offshore the Hamakua Coast near my home, I am reminded of the overwhelming problem of fishing boat slavery where normally 75 percent of crew members are professional Southeast Asian fishermen held under horrendous conditions of bondage as originally exposed by an Associated Press investigation. They may be working 20 to 22 hours per day at 70 cents per hour without benefit of any humanitarian consideration including decent sanitation, open sores from bedbug bites, chronic food shortages, untreated injuries from dangerous working conditions, and continual toil for uninterrupted years at sea.

