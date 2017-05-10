Deaf Japanese tourist claims mistreat...

Deaf Japanese tourist claims mistreatment at Honolulu International Airport

Read more: West Hawaii Today

A deaf Japanese tourist was illegally denied a sign-language interpreter while she was detained and interrogated after landing at the Honolulu International Airport, the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii said in a discrimination complaint. The ACLU said Thursday it filed the complaint last month with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

