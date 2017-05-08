Court upholds police refusal to let Hawaii man own firearms

A federal appeals court has upheld the Honolulu Police Department's refusal to let a man who had been convicted of misdemeanor harassment own firearms. Of the three judges on the panel Friday in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, one criticized state law for imposing a lifetime ban on the right to bear arms for committing a misdemeanor, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.