Court upholds police refusal to let Hawaii man own firearms
A federal appeals court has upheld the Honolulu Police Department's refusal to let a man who had been convicted of misdemeanor harassment own firearms. Of the three judges on the panel Friday in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, one criticized state law for imposing a lifetime ban on the right to bear arms for committing a misdemeanor, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported .
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14)
|Mon
|tongangodz
|23
|Yess
|May 4
|Yess
|1
|Hawaii is a rip off!!! (Feb '10)
|Apr 27
|Noble SQLHG007
|14
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Apr 24
|Waikiki murders
|12
|Hawaiians to Attorney General Sessions: We're n...
|Apr 23
|davy
|14
|Jeff Session brushes off Hawaii as 'island in t...
|Apr 21
|Newt G s Next Wife
|32
