Bioenergy plant nears construction phase
BioEnergy Hawaii won't begin construction on its privately funded resource recovery facility at the West Hawaii Concrete Quarry in Waikoloa until at least April 2018. The company won't start taking a sizable bite out of Hawaii Island's solid waste accumulation, which currently registers at more than 500 tons per day, until late 2019.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
