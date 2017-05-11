Bill Requiring Day Care Liability Insurance Awaits Hawaii Governor's OK
The bill is awaiting Gov. David Ige's signature to go into effect, Hawaii News Now reported. The bill would increase oversight and help families of kids hurt at day care, supporters said.
