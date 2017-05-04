Bill offers statewide response to climate change

A bill on its way to Gov. David Ige affirms the state of Hawaii's commitment to addressing climate change. Introduced by Maui Sen. J. Kalani English and cosigned by Hawaii Island Sens. Josh Green and Kai Kahele, the bill draws on previous legislation to "promote a statewide response to climate change collaboration" and calls for Hawaii's strategies to be aligned with those in the 2016 Paris Agreement.

