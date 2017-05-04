Bill offers statewide response to cli...

Bill offers statewide response to climate change

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

A bill on its way to Gov. David Ige affirms the state of Hawaii's commitment to addressing climate change. Introduced by Maui Sen. J. Kalani English and cosigned by Hawaii Island Sens. Josh Green and Kai Kahele, the bill draws on previous legislation to "promote a statewide response to climate change collaboration" and calls for Hawaii's strategies to be aligned with those in the 2016 Paris Agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14) 8 hr tongangodz 23
Yess May 4 Yess 1
Hawaii is a rip off!!! (Feb '10) Apr 27 Noble SQLHG007 14
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban Apr 24 Waikiki murders 12
News Hawaiians to Attorney General Sessions: We're n... Apr 23 davy 14
News Jeff Session brushes off Hawaii as 'island in t... Apr 21 Newt G s Next Wife 32
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,096 • Total comments across all topics: 280,861,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC