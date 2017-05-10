Big Island headlines statewide dip in homeless count
The homeless population in Hawaii has declined for the first time in nearly a decade, according to a report released by the state Wednesday. The state's Point in Time Count - a volunteer-administered, self-reported homeless tally - registered a 9 percent decrease in homelessness statewide.
