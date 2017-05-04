Big Island airports to get lighting improvements

Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport, located at Keahole Point, is receiving light-emitting diode lamps and other lighting upgrades throughout the facility, DOT spokesman Tim Sakahara said via email. The Big Island improvements are part of the second phase of the state Department of Transportation's Energy Savings Performance Contract with Johnson Controls to install high-efficiency lighting at 11 Hawaii airports, and solar photovoltaic systems at Honolulu International Airport.

