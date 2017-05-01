Appropriations aim to alleviate homel...

Appropriations aim to alleviate homelessness, invasive species in West Hawaii

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: West Hawaii Today

Big line items like the $90 million Saddle Road extension headline the two-year, $28.4 billion budget expected to be approved by the state Legislature in coming days, but a number of smaller appropriations will impact pockets of West Hawaii by addressing a variety of nuanced needs. Perhaps chief among those needs is the growing number of homeless lining the streets up and down the coast, particularly in Kona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hawaii is a rip off!!! (Feb '10) Apr 27 Noble SQLHG007 14
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban Apr 24 Waikiki murders 12
News Hawaiians to Attorney General Sessions: We're n... Apr 23 davy 14
News Jeff Session brushes off Hawaii as 'island in t... Apr 21 Newt G s Next Wife 32
watch me naked on skype (Dec '14) Apr 15 Lilthing888 4
Dog the bounty hunter Apr 13 Michelle 1
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,945 • Total comments across all topics: 280,733,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC