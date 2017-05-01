$52,000 in scholarships awarded to public high school students across the state
Forty-two seniors from public high schools across the Hawaiian Islands each received $1,000 scholarships for their post-graduate educations from the Hawaii Lodging &Tourism Association Thursday at a presentations made at The MODERN Honolulu. Five West Hawaii students were among the winners, including Honokaa High School senior Aimee Seofor sponsored by Ken's House of Pancakes, Kailua High School student Max Arakaki sponsored by Trump International Hotel Waikiki, Kealakehe High School senior James Caudell sponsored by Hawaii Lodging &Tourism Association - Hawaii Island Chapter, Kohala High School student Gabriella Boyle sponsored by Mauna Kea Resort, and Konawaena High School senior Ragan Leslie sponsored by Hale Koa Hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii is a rip off!!! (Feb '10)
|Apr 27
|Noble SQLHG007
|14
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Apr 24
|Waikiki murders
|12
|Hawaiians to Attorney General Sessions: We're n...
|Apr 23
|davy
|14
|Jeff Session brushes off Hawaii as 'island in t...
|Apr 21
|Newt G s Next Wife
|32
|watch me naked on skype (Dec '14)
|Apr 15
|Lilthing888
|4
|Dog the bounty hunter
|Apr 13
|Michelle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC