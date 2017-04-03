World's oldest material traces are re...

World's oldest material traces are revealed

Read more: Daily Mail

Material that has survived since the Earth first began 4.5 billion years ago is being hurled out of the planet's core by erupting volcanoes. Scientists studying young rocks thrown out by active volcanoes in Hawaii and Samoa have found they bear chemical traces that date back to the planet's formation.

