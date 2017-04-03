West Hawaii Republicans hold rally, c...

West Hawaii Republicans hold rally, convention; Ross re-elected party chairman

Saturday Apr 1 Read more: West Hawaii Today

West Hawaii Republicans came together Saturday in Waikoloa, re-electing Chairman Dave Ross and setting forth plans for strengthening the party. "West Hawaii Republicans are looking for accountability in our state Legislature and authenticity in pursuing the state motto: 'The life of the land is perpetuated in righteousness,'" Ross said following the West Hawaii Republican Party Rally and Convention.

