West Hawaii Republicans hold rally, convention; Ross re-elected party chairman
West Hawaii Republicans came together Saturday in Waikoloa, re-electing Chairman Dave Ross and setting forth plans for strengthening the party. "West Hawaii Republicans are looking for accountability in our state Legislature and authenticity in pursuing the state motto: 'The life of the land is perpetuated in righteousness,'" Ross said following the West Hawaii Republican Party Rally and Convention.
