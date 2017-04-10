'Volcano Scientists: Who They Are and What They Do' answered
The public is invited to the free talk on April 19 from 3:30- 4:15 p.m. at Honokaa Public Library hosted by Janet Babb, a geologist at the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. Attendees will learn about volcano scientists, what geologists do, such as mapping lava flows, collecting lava samples and monitoring an active volcano.
