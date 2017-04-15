Unearthing the past reveals the black...

Unearthing the past reveals the black tears of truth

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

While working the murder case of one of the last survivors of the USS Arizona, McGarrett learns about his grandfather's important role at Pearl Harbor. Also, Adam uncovers bone fragments at his new construction job and asks Jerry to help him discreetly investigate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
watch me naked on skype (Dec '14) Apr 15 Lilthing888 4
Dog the bounty hunter Apr 13 Michelle 1
News Hawaii LGBT couples seek equal access to fertil... Apr 12 L Craig s Hush Pu... 12
A state which was once not a State. Apr 3 drod113 4
Bravo for Chivalry; Boo for Security Mar 30 misbehaved 3
News Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi... Mar 24 deal 18
Hawai'i.. Previously known as the 'Sandwich Isl... Mar 22 misbehaved 1
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,871 • Total comments across all topics: 280,390,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC