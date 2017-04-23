Trevor Noah adds second Maui show

Trevor Noah adds second Maui show

Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Comedian Trevor Noah is adding a fourth show to his upcoming visit to Hawaii, this time a second show on Maui. With the 8 p.m. show on May 25 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center sold out, the host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" will now also perform at 10 p.m. that same night.

