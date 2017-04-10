The world's two most powerful telesco...

The world's two most powerful telescopes are glorious-and vulnerable

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Ars Technica

NEAR THE SUMMIT OF MAUNA KEA, Hawaii-Bill Healy stares into the primary mirror of the largest telescope in the world, and, for a second, he pauses. Even now, after nearly two decades of looking after this titanic instrument on top of a mountain, the immensity of the mirror still arrests him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dog the bounty hunter 6 hr Michelle 1
News Hawaii LGBT couples seek equal access to fertil... 20 hr L Craig s Hush Pu... 12
A state which was once not a State. Apr 3 drod113 4
Bravo for Chivalry; Boo for Security Mar 30 misbehaved 3
News Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi... Mar 24 deal 18
Hawai'i.. Previously known as the 'Sandwich Isl... Mar 22 misbehaved 1
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... Mar 19 Lawrence Wolf 152
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,855 • Total comments across all topics: 280,266,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC