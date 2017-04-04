Suspect in Puna tool shed killing not...

Suspect in Puna tool shed killing not guilty due to insanity

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

HILO>> A man charged with bludgeoning his landlord to death on the Big Island has been acquitted of murder by reason of insanity. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports Hilo Circuit Judge Greg Nakamura handed down the verdict Friday in the case of Jason Russell Jump, who will be committed for an indefinite period to the Hawaii State Hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A state which was once not a State. Mon drod113 4
Bravo for Chivalry; Boo for Security Mar 30 misbehaved 3
News Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi... Mar 24 deal 18
Hawai'i.. Previously known as the 'Sandwich Isl... Mar 22 misbehaved 1
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... Mar 19 Lawrence Wolf 152
Refugees welcome here Beautiful Mar 18 Barrack 1
News Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban Mar 18 SeaBird 8
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,292 • Total comments across all topics: 280,061,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC