Suspect in Puna tool shed killing not guilty due to insanity
HILO>> A man charged with bludgeoning his landlord to death on the Big Island has been acquitted of murder by reason of insanity. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports Hilo Circuit Judge Greg Nakamura handed down the verdict Friday in the case of Jason Russell Jump, who will be committed for an indefinite period to the Hawaii State Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A state which was once not a State.
|Mon
|drod113
|4
|Bravo for Chivalry; Boo for Security
|Mar 30
|misbehaved
|3
|Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi...
|Mar 24
|deal
|18
|Hawai'i.. Previously known as the 'Sandwich Isl...
|Mar 22
|misbehaved
|1
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Mar 19
|Lawrence Wolf
|152
|Refugees welcome here Beautiful
|Mar 18
|Barrack
|1
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Mar 18
|SeaBird
|8
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC