State to consider building replacement for Aloha Stadium
A newly released reports says Hawaii's Aloha Stadium is a liability and potentially dangerous to public health and safety. A structural review of the 43-year-old building was submitted to the Aloha Stadium Authority by a consultant who is recommending a new stadium be built as part of a redevelopment plan, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported .
