Six cases of a brain-invading parasit...

Six cases of a brain-invading parasite hit Hawaii

14 hrs ago

While it is normal for the state of Hawaii to experience about 10 cases of rat lungworm disease each year, a recent spike in diagnoses has caused widespread alarm. Six patients have been infected with this brain-invading parasite in just the past three months.

