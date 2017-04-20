Sessions Suggests That Hawaiians Aren...

Sessions Suggests That Hawaiians Aren't Real Americans

Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III sure knows how to make sure one of our fifty states gets the clear message that the Justice Department holds them in low regard : I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the President of the United States from what appears to be clearly his statutory and Constitutional power." - Jeff Sessions, the Attorney General of the United States I am going to make a general observation here that Hawaii is not only a series of islands in the Pacific, but it is the least white and most ethnically and racially diverse state in the country.

