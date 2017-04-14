Proposed in vitro law underway in Hawaii
LGBT activists in Hawaii are pushing for legislation that would require insurance companies to cover in vitro fertilization for more couples. If successful, the proposed legislation would make Hawaii the first state to require the coverage for surrogates, which would help male same-sex couples who must use a surrogate, "Now that marriage equality is the law of the land and is accepted, now let's turn to family building, and let's figure out how we fix all these inequities that exist," said Barbara Collura, president and CEO of Resolve, a national organization that advocates for access to fertility treatments, according to ABC.
