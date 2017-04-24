Proposed Hawaii bill would decriminalize drug paraphernalia

Lawmakers met Monday morning and agreed on the bill, which would drastically reduce the penalties for being caught with paraphernalia, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Currently, people caught with items such as marijuana rolling papers or a pipe could be punished to five years in prison or a $10,000 fine. Under the proposed bill, $500 is the most anybody would be fined.

