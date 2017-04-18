Programs, guided hikes planned at Kahuku

Programs, guided hikes planned at Kahuku

Tuesday Apr 18

Free guided hikes, coffee talks and cultural programs are planned in the Kahuku Unit of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park from April through June. Visitors can also explore Kahuku on their own from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

