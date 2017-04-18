Programs, guided hikes planned at Kahuku
Free guided hikes, coffee talks and cultural programs are planned in the Kahuku Unit of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park from April through June. Visitors can also explore Kahuku on their own from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
