OHA names new CFO
The Office of Hawaiian Affairs named David K. Laeha as the agency's new Chief Financial Officer and Resource Management Director today. He will start May 16. Laeha's primary responsibility will be to assist the OHA Board of Trustees and Administration in managing OHA's Native Hawaiian Trust Fund, currently valued at $348 million.
