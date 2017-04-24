Oahu wahine halau wins 54th Annual Merrie Monarch
Ka La 'Onohi Mai O Ha'eha'e was the overall winner at the 54th Annual Merrie Monarch Festival hula competition Saturday night at Edith Kanaka'ole Multi-Purpose Stadium in Hilo. The wahine halau, under the direction of kumu hula Tracie and Keawe Lopes, scored 1168 points to win both the overall and wahine overall titles.
